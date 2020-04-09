Covid-19: Kothagudem DSP discharged

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Kothagudem: Kothagudem DSP who was undergoing treatment at Government General and Chest Hospital, Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus was discharged on Thursday, District Collector MV Reddy said here.

It may be recalled that the DSP’s son who tested positive for the virus after his return from London was discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. With this, three out of four corona victims in the district have recovered.

