Covid-19 lockdown: 1,200 vehicles seized in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: With vehicles plying on the roads in large number violating the lockdown, the district police here swung into action and seized as many 1,200 vehicles and filed cases against the owners.

Vehicles, two-wheelers in large number, have witnessed on the roads at Clock Tower centre and other busy areas in Nalgonda town on Thursday. Police alerted and started taking action against the violators.

Police also raided seven kirana shops under Town-II police station limits for operating beyond the permitted time. Imposing strict measures in the district, police reduced the permitted timings of kirana and vegetable shops to 1 pm from earlier 6 pm.

Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath said that cases would be filed against people under The Epidemic Management Act in addition to seizing of vehicles, if they defy the lockdown. He cautioned that there would be a chance of three months imprisonment under various Sections of The Epidemic Management Act. Stringent action would be taken up against the violators.

Referring to the complaints on illegal sale of liquor shops, he said all shops would be sealed by the joint teams of police and Revenue Department if found violating.

He also informed that police laid focus on fake news on Covid-19 being circulating in social media particularly Whatsapp. The group administration and the person who posted the fake news would be made responsible and cases would be filed against them.

