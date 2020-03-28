Covid-19 Lockdown: Drones monitor movement of people in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Commissionerate police, who earlier used drone cameras to find out illegal sand stocks hidden under haystacks, are now using drones to monitor the movement of people in the town during the lockdown period. Though the lockdown has strictly been implemented in the town, people especially youths are freely moving in some areas despite the district administration’s repeated appeals to confine themselves to their houses to check the spread of coronavirus.

To find out the areas where people were moving, police have deployed drones. After finding areas, police teams would rush the spot and send people inside their houses. Karimnagar town grabbed the attention of the entire country with ten Indonesian preachers, who toured in the town, tested positive for coronavirus.

Another person, who toured along with foreigner, was also tested positive for Covid-19. Alerted by the incident, district administration cordoned off Mukarampura area where the Indonesians moved. Besides implementing lockdown strictly, administration has launched disinfection drive and sanitised the entire Collectorate office, bus stand, vegetable markets and other areas.

Though the police are able to prevent the movement of public on main roads, people are moving freely in narrow lanes of some areas where policemen were unable to reach. To find out these areas, police have deployed four drone cameras. After finding out localities, police teams are sent to the spot to persuade people to stay indoors. Despite strict measures in place, many youth are moving in some areas during the night curfew.

