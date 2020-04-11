COVID-19: Make good use of time

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:32 pm

In normal days, most often, people struggle to manage time, citing scarcity of hours and wishing there were more of them. Paucity of time is cited by many in not taking up several works and postponing them.

But the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic has indeed made time available in abundance and no one can complain of there being not enough time to do what was needed to be attended. And one such thing is taking proper care of our dwellings, sorting things out, chucking away all the piled up stuff that no longer is of much use and ensuing the home remains clean and neat.

Having taken a decision to clear the mess or trash, it can be a challenging task to know where to begin the exercise — which room or section of a house to start with. Kitchen, hall, bedroom, children’s bedroom, balcony, bathroom or even the garden — each space has its own needs to be addressed.

Though it may sound strange but piles of newspaper, cluttered shoe racks, messy cupboards and unorganised wardrobes, which we hardly notice during normal days, could be presenting the ugly side of a home. As they say, begin with small steps and set small targets for a session or a day. By the end of one session or a day, one will definitely feel elated looking at the crystal clear rooms. The first and foremost thing to do would be decluttering a room, preferably kitchen.

Clearing all the unwanted utensils, old and damaged bins, dusting the cupboards and, above all, spraying disinfectants will not only kill germs and insects, but also makes your kitchen more hygienic and safe. Once done with kitchen cleaning, the next best option would be master bedroom or children’s bedroom.

Check the wardrobes, bookshelves and cupboards, apart from dusting, clearing old books, magazines, garments, socks and others will create more space for new ones while making the cupboards germ-free and smell better. Make sure to place a few naphthalene balls or freshners in the cupboards to keep the germs and mites at bay. While the old books and garments can be handed over to any organisation, damaged articles can be disposed off safely.

With lockdown in place and plenty of time in the offing, this is perhaps the best time to check the fittings in bathrooms and clean them to improve their performance. This apart, cleaning the bathrooms, washbasins with cleaning agents, will leave the place sparkling, offering a good feel.

While doing all these household chores, one thing you hardly notice is the amount of calories burnt. All this laborious work does not go waste. It helps you in keeping your home clean and makes you stay fit and healthy as well.

