Covid-19: Mortality rate low in Telangana

Hyderabad: Low mortality and high recovery rates among Covid-19 patients in Telangana are great signs for the State in its fight to contain the pandemic, Health officials said here on Tuesday.

The countrywide average mortality rate of Covid-19 patients hovers between 2.7 per cent and 3 per cent while in Telangana, it is just 1 per cent. This means that for every 100 confirmed cases, one person unfortunately succumbs to the virus in Telangana while it is three persons in the entire country.

“Apart from less mortality, Covid-19 patients are recovering quickly and in large numbers, which is a very encouraging sign for the State. At present, the recovery rate is 66 per cent while the countrywide average recovery rate is 62 per cent,” Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivas Rao said.

Interacting with media persons, the Director of Public Health said that 80 per cent to 85 per cent of Covid-19 positive patients here were asymptomatic cases.

“That is the reason why wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing hands with soaps and sanitizers are critical in our fight to contain SARS-CoV-2,” he added.

Treatment in districts

District teaching hospitals under Director of Medical Education (DME) and District and Areas Hospitals that come under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) have started providing treatment, isolation and quarantine facilities for Covid-19 patients.

“We have been gradually able to increase the capacity to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients in districts. I urge people in districts to first visit their local teaching hospital or the District Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, instead of travelling all the way to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. We are gradually moving towards decentralisation wherein Covid-19 facilities will be available in all government hospitals in districts,” Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy said.

Persons who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic are encouraged to take home quarantine. Those who do not have facilities to stay at home will be provided institutional isolation and quarantine at Nature Cure Hospital, Ayurvedic Hospital, Erragadda and the Nizamia Tibbi Hospital in the Old City, the DME said.

TIMS goes functional

Treatment services for Covid-19 patients have started at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), health officials said on Tuesday.

“Mild and moderate Covid-19 positive cases will be provided services at TIMS, Gachibowli. However, critical cases and even moderate cases that need oxygen support will be admitted to Gandhi Hospital. Quite often, moderate and severe Covid-19 positive cases need multi-disciplinary health care services, which is available only at Gandhi Hospital,” DME Dr K Ramesh Reddy said. Meanwhile, officials said a dashboard displaying the real time availability of beds at government hospitals would be launched soon.

The government will also come up with a WhatsApp number where patients who are undergoing treatment at private hospitals can register their grievances. Presently, they can dial 104 to lodge any kind of complaints, officials added.

