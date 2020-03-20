COVID-19: Nalgonda police collect details of foreign returnees

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Nalgonda: Police have been collecting details from immigration officials about people who went on foreign tours, district police have started verifying whether they were suffering from any symptoms of COVID-19.

The police put Sarpanch of Nemmani Gram Panchayat in Narketpally mandal in self-isolation at his residence in Nalgonda town. He, along with two persons, had recently visited Sri Lanka and returned to Nalgonda on March 15.

As he was suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, the police asked him to confine himself to his house.

In Suryapet district, the medical team conducted medical tests on Yousuf, who arrived at Nuthankal from Saudi Arabia three days ago.

