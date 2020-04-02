COVID-19: Nationwide cases top 1,900

By | Published: 12:02 am

New Delhi: In a sweeping nationwide hunt, authorities across States have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in India, as more than 400 fresh cases of infection emerged on Wednesday to take the tally over 1,900 with at least 58 deaths.

More than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the congregation were quarantined, including in hospitals across States, while efforts were on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The list includes foreigners as well, while some of those identified by the State authorities were yet to return from Delhi to their respective native places.

Authorities attributed the big spike in the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases largely to the Tablighi Jamaat. The latest Union Health Ministry update put the nationwide tally of the confirmed Covid-19 cases at 1,637, after 376 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and the death count at 38. But figures announced by different States and Union Territories totalled 1,910 with at least 58 deaths.

The Ministry officials said cases had increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation and therefore, technically it does not show a national trend. They urged people to follow guidelines during lockdown period and avoid congregations, including religious gatherings. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.

While more than 400 confirmed cases were reported by all States put together, they also reported at least 11 new deaths. In Delhi, the authorities said coronavirus cases had risen to 152, including 53, who attended the Nizamuddin congregation. The number in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, including 30 in Mumbai alone.

The tally can increase further as nearly 5,000 quarantined persons are in the high-risk category, according to the State government. The State reported six deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 16 — the maximum in the country. In Tamil Nadu, 110 people who returned from Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi tested positive, taking the total cases in the State to 234. In Tamil Nandu, at least 515 persons were identified for having attended the Nizamuddin meet, while at least 59 of them were quarantined.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 2,361 people were evacuated from the place of the Nizamuddin congregation, out of which 617 were admitted to hospitals for showing Covid-19 symptoms, while the rest were quarantined. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said authorities were tracking mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement. The Centre on Wednesday also asked all States and Union Territories to launch on a “war footing” the contact tracing of all participants of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

In a video conference with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States and Union Territories (UTs), Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also asked them to take action against foreigners, who participated in the missionary activities of the Tablighi Jamaat, for violation of visa conditions.

Meanwhile, the armed forces have made available over 9,000 hospital beds and more than 8,500 doctors and support staff across the country to deal with the rising cases of coronavirus infection, while Railways has also converted some of its coaches into isolation wards. India is also looking at South Korea, Germany and China for procurement of cutting-edge technology and adopting best practices being followed by them in successfully containing the spread of coronavirus amid looming risk of the country entering the community infection stage of the pandemic, officials said. Fresh cases of infection reported on Wednesday included some doctors and a police constable as well.

