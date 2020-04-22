COVID-19: NCERT counselling services for students

By | Published: 11:39 pm 12:41 am

Hydreabad: To provide support and address mental health concerns of children during and after Covid-19 and the lockdown, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced ‘Counselling Services for School Students’ through its trained counsellors across the country.

Students wishing to seek guidance can get in touch with counsellors on WhatsApp, mobile number and email address provided in region-wise lists on the website. In the southern region, 43 counsellors will be guiding students with mental health concerns during the lockdown.

Umarani Chiluka, national ambassador for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and one of the counsellors from Hyderabad says, “The initiative is the need of the hour. Scores of children are putting up with a lot of anxiety and lack of certainty due to postponement or cancellation of exams and interruption in the fixed schedule. The impact is more on government school children compared to private ones.” Umarani can be reached on 9492922357 or at [email protected]

From Hyderabad, four teachers have been chosen as the counsellors and one from Medak in the State. Each counsellor is given a time slot of two hours every day. Students can communicate with the teachers in any language (Telugu, Hindi or English) they’re comfortable in.

Apart from NCERT, higher education institutes like Delhi University, Lucknow University, IGNOU are also providing psychological counselling to students through phone and email. http://www.ncert.nic.in/pdf_files/COUNSELLORS-SouthernRegion.pdf

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .