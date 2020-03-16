COVID-19: No evidence of community transmission in Hyderabad so far

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Health officials on Sunday said that so far there was no evidence of community transmission of Covid-19 in Hyderabad. At present, the transmission of coronavirus is happening through imported cases i.e., persons with travel history to affected countries returning to Hyderabad and transmitting the coronavirus to local residents.

“At present, we have no evidence of community transmission of Covid-19 in Hyderabad. But, we can’t be sure for how long this will be the case and that’s the reason why we keep stressing on the importance of social distancing,” senior health officials said.

Health officials urged people who recently returned from countries affected by Covid-19 to be cautious and do their best to remain in isolation. Chances of community transmission will increase if such people, who despite being under home isolation, venture out of their homes or closely interact with relatives at home.

Gachibowli stadium

The health officials are planning to utilise Gachibowli stadium for isolation purposes, in case the present isolation beds at government hospitals in Hyderabad falls short. The government is also adding infrastructure like equipping isolation rooms at Gandhi Hospital with filters that will clean the ambient air, which will be beneficial for general patients visiting the hospital.

