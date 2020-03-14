Covid-19: No leaves to health staff in Telangana

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 situation in Telangana, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has instructed all District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HO) not to sanction any leaves to medical officers, paramedical and nursing staff and other staff related to Health Department including ministerial staff. Any deviation from the instructions will be viewed seriously and necessary disciplinary action will be initiated without notice, said the Director, Public Health.

