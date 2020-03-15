COVID-19: No morning assembly in schools, colleges in Assam

By | Published: 9:52 am

Guwahati: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, no morning assembly in schools, colleges and higher educational institutions, the Assam government said.

“There shall not be any form of morning assembly in the schools/colleges/higher educational institutions. No exhibitions shall be organised in the schools/colleges/higher educational institutions,” Commissioner and Secretary to Government of Assam, Education Department said.

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office stated that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday took a detailed review of the situation emanated in the wake of coronavirus crisis across many countries and its fallout in India with special focus on measures deployed at the state’s airports to screen passengers.

Sonowal said that though no cases have been detected in Assam. He stated that utmost care and precaution should be taken to keep the state aloof from coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, all functions like public meetings, ‘Nam Kirtan’, ‘Bhaona’ and ‘Geeta Path’ have been banned with immediate effect until further orders in Sivasagar district.

So far, 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across India.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, stated that till Saturday, 141 travellers who have returned from coronavirus-affected countries after January 15 have been identified by the state surveillance system and kept under isolation facility as well as home quarantine as per the protocol.