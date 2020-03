By | Published: 12:57 pm 1:23 pm

Hyderabad: One person with a travel history to United Kingdom has tested positive COVID-19 in Hyderabad.

This is the sixth positive case in Telangana State.

The sixth COVID-19 positive case is admitted to Gandhi Hospital and is in stable condition.

