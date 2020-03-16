COVID-19: One more tests positive in Telangana

By | Published: 7:57 pm 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: One more person tested positive for the contagious Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital, taking the overall number of cases to four in Telangana. State Health authorities sent the blood and swab samples of the person, who has a travel history to Scotland, to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further confirmation.

Health officials on Monday said all the three positive cases, who are admitted to Gandhi Hospital, were stable and recovering gradually. Surveillance teams identified persons who came in close contact with the patients and kept them under observation. The first positive patient was discharged from the hospital on March 13.

Massive procurement

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Health Minister Etela Rajender to pull out all stops while procuring quality Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) for all frontline healthcare workers, who personally provide bedside assistance to Covid-19 patients.

Rajender directed senior health authorities to procure 50,000 N95 masks, 25,000 PPE for doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff, over 1 lakh medical hand gloves and 2 lakh triple layered medical masks at the earliest. “The Chief Minister also directed us to procure hand sanitisers, which will be supplied to all health centres and facilities in Telangana. We also decided to procure enough medicines and thermal scanners, which are needed to conduct field-level surveillance to identify Covid-19 cases,” Rajender said.

The Health Minister directed TK Sreedevi, in-charge of Covid-19 Procurement Committee and Secretary, Finance; and Chandrasekhar Reddy, MD, Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC); to procure the medical equipment without floating any tenders. “It is our responsibility to procure the best medical equipment for our healthcare workers at the earliest to meet the coronavirus emergency. Please ensure that quality PPE and other equipment are procured,” he said.

