COVID-19: One positive case reported in Andhra Pradesh, total number at 162

By | Published: 2:25 pm

Amaravati: One coronavirus positive case was detected in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, this was also the only case to reported in the state between 10 am and 9 pm.

The case was reported in Visakhapatnam taking the state tally of confirmed cases to 162.

Meanwhile, two patients have been discharged today after they cured for the novel coronavirus.

One is a 22-year-old male student from New Castle, UK.

He was admitted in Ri government general hospital (GGH) on March 15.

He was discharged on Friday, he tested negative thrice.

Another one to be discharged is a 22-year-old male student who returned from London to Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari Dt.

He was admitted in Kakinada GGH on March 20.

He has been discharged today, as he is tested negative for three times.

With these two, the number of discharged persons in the state increased to 4.