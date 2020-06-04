Covid-19: One positive case reported in Kamareddy

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Nizamabad: After a long time, yet again a Covid-19 positive case registered in Kamareddy district. A 60-year-old man infected with the virus. The medical and health officials enquired in Panchamuki Hanuman Colony of Kamareddy town and identified 13 primary contacts and sent them to quarantine.

The man, a resident of Panchamuki Hanuman Colony of Kamareddy town, was suffering from fever and cough for the last few days. Kamareddy district hospital doctors referred him to Gandhi Hospital. The Gandhi Hospital doctors took his samples and found that he was infected with the virus.

