COVID-19: Overall situation in Andhra Pradesh under control, says CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the overall situation, consequent to the spread of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, was now under control and normalcy would return in the coming days.

The Chief Minister conducted a high-level review meeting on coronavirus and also a videoconference with district Collectors and doctors of 13 COVID-19 hospitals in the state and discussed the plan of action in case the ongoing lockdown is lifted, a CMO release said.

Officials informed the Chief Minister they were adopting a strategy of conducting tests on coronavirus- afflicted persons and their primary contacts and providing necessary treatment to contain the disease.

As part of the preparatory exercise, five additional hospitals were being identified in every district for COVID-19 prevention.

A critical care hospital has also been readied in each of the 13 districts, they said.

“All this will help us in meeting any future situation arising out of coronavirus,” they added.

The Chief Minister said coronavirus cases in the state shot up only because of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

“Tracing all those persons, their primary and secondary contacts has been completed and they are kept either in isolation or quarantine,” the Chief Minsiter said.

“Overall, the situation in the state is now under control and, I believe, in the coming days normalcy will return,” Jagan said.

“Saluting” the medical staff for their hard work in the face of risks, the chief minister said he was wholeheartedly thanking them.

“Despite an unknown fear, you are all extending your services in all COVID-19 hospitals and critical care hospitals. Your services are commendable. I salute the doctors, nurses, paramedical and sanitation staff for this and thank them,” he said.