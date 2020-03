By | Published: 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) on Saturday postponed all exams of various programmes/courses which were scheduled and to be scheduled as per almanac.

The university took this decision in view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised dates will be announced later, the OU said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .