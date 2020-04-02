COVID-19: Panic grips Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Panic has gripped the older parts of Hyderabad following reports of hundreds of locals attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi.

The reports on the programme that have been making rounds for the past three days are being discussed across Muslim-dominated areas in the city. A few areas, including Shaheennagar, Mallepally, Tolichowki and Secunderabad, have a large number of persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.

The local headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat is at the Jamia Masjid Moazampura at Mallepally. The office is temporarily closed after the Covid-19 cases were reported three days ago.

The sight of an ambulance in any colony is setting alarm bells ringing in several neighbouring colonies with residents remaining indoors fearing a new case in their locality.

“After an ambulance was spotted in our area around 10 pm last night, some person took a video and shared it on social media and it went viral. Within minutes, I received a dozen calls asking if any new case was reported and also cautioning us to take precautions,” said Mansoor Ahmed, a resident of Teegalkunta in the old city.

Video clips and pictures of teams of the Health department, police and GHMC visiting houses of those who attended the programme at Delhi are being shared widely on social media. Since Tuesday, reports of teams visiting areas in Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mallepally and Darulshifa are making the rounds.

Persons who had met those who returned from Delhi too are now in a quandary over what to do next. Residents of the localities where the cases were reported too are in a fear of contracting the disease.

Meanwhile, health authorities with the help of the Habeeb Nagar police shifted some persons who were under home quarantine after returning from Delhi. A few more were shifted from the premises of a mosque located at Mallepally. “We are shifting them to a hospital for screening,” said B Narasimha, Additional Inspector, Habeeb Nagar.

