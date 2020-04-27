COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Bengaluru

By | Published: 1:02 pm

Bengaluru: A 50-year-old man infected with the novel coronavirus committed suicide by jumping off a building here, police said on Monday.

According to the health department, the man was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Katoch Sepat said the 466th positive case was on dialysis for the past few years and was also suffering from kidney ailments.

He was a resident of Tilaknagar in Bengaluru and his Covid positive status surfaced on Friday, Sepat added.