COVID-19: Patient from Nagaland tests positive at Guwahati Hospital

Guwahati: A patient with symptoms of COVID-19 was referred from a private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland and is now being treated at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Guwahati, after testing positive for the infection, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 12.

“A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland, referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment,” Sarma’s tweet read.

Through another tweet, Sarma said that he had visited GMCH, Guwahati, and took stock of the situation of the hospital where 9 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment.

The Assam Health Minister met the doctors at MMCH and inquired about the response of patients to treatment.

Assam, so far, has 29 confirmed cases of the infection, including one death being reported due to the infection.