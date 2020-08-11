Covid-19 patient hangs himself in hospital in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:20 am

Hyderabad: A Covid-19 patient allegedly hanged himself to death at a private hospital in Malakpet on Monday night.

According to the police, the patient, aged around 60 years, was a native of Karimnagar and was admitted to the hospital on August 6 for treatment.

On Monday night, the man was found hanging in his room by hospital staff, who alerted the police. The Chaderghat police have shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The police suspect that the man might have slipped into depression and ended his life. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

