Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad hospital observe Ramadan fast

Hyderabad: Some coronavirus patients, undergoing treatment at the government-run Gandhi Hospital, here, are observing Ramadan fast. Asymptomatic patients in the Covid-19 designated hospital began observing the fast from Saturday, hospital sources said.

The Telangana government has asked the hospital authorities to make arrangements for ‘seher’ (pre-dawn meals) and ‘Iftar’ (post-dusk meals) for them.

As the majority of patients are asymptomatic, they sought permission from doctors to observe the fast. But only those without no history of other ailments were allowed to fast. Similarly, people kept in isolation with suspected symptoms are also fasting.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender has asked the hospital officials to ensure extra-nutritious food for those holding the fast.

They are being provided roti, rice, vegetable curry, curd and tea at 3.30 a.m. for ‘seher’, fruits and dry fruits for breaking the fast, followed by meals comrising egg at 7.30 p.m. They are also being given tea at 8.30 p.m. On alternate days, they are being served mutton or chicken.

The patients, majority from the Tablighi Jamaat, thanked the state government and hospital authorities for making special arrangements. Hailing from various parts of Greater Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana, these patients have been regularly offering prayers.

“We are grateful to you for making these arrangements during Ramadan for our friends who are still at the hospital. There are no words to thank you for this gesture,” a man who was discharged on Saturday told the hospital officials.

Majority of 658 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital. According to officials, 80 percent of them are asymptomatic.