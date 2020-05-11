Covid-19: Plasma trials get underway at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 6:46 pm 6:48 pm

Hyderabad: The country-wide multi-centre randomised clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19 positive patients got underway in Hyderabad with health officials from Gandhi Hospital collecting blood from two Covid-19 positive patients who had recovered and were discharged.

Appreciation certificates to the patients who have donated blood were also issued by the Gandhi Hospital authorities. Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr. Raja Rao said that the clinical trials will be a continuous process and is being implemented by strictly following the guidelines set by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

So far, for the convalescent plasma clinical trials, ICMR has selected 28 teaching hospitals in the country. From Telangana, ICMR has hand-picked Gandhi Hospital and ESIC Super specialty Hospital, Sanathnagar while applications from Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) and Apollo Hospitals are pending.

