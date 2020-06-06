Covid-19 positive case in Kothagudem after a gap of 70 days

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Kothagudem: After nearly a gap of 70 days a Covid-19 positive case was reported in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday.

It might be noted that no coronavirus positive case was reported after March 24 in the district, which was declared a green zone. Of the four covid-19 patients in the district, the last one was discharged from a designated hospital in Hyderabad on April 19.

The District Collector MV Reddy has informed the press here that a 20-year-old nurse of Kothagudem and working in Omega Hospital at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad had contracted coronavirus. She came in contact with a Covid-19 patient at the hospital a few days back.

She travelled to Kothagudem along with her two colleagues on June 4. She was asymptomatic and was admitted to an isolation ward at Area Hospital. Her samples were sent to Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal for tests and tested positive for coronavirus.

The nurse was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Five members of her family were shifted to government quarantine centre at Manuguru while 38 persons who were close to the family were put in home quarantine, the Collector informed.

Indira Priyadarshini Nagar near SCCL Main Hospital, where the nurse’s family lives was declared a containment zone. 10 teams have been deployed for a containment survey within the three kilometres radius of the area along with sanitation measures, he added.

One town police said that the nurse travelled in an RTC bus bearing number TS 28 Z 0038 of Bhadrachalam depot on June 4 and asked the passengers who travelled in the bus on that date to undergo tests.

