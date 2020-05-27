Covid-19 positive cases climb to 7 in Shadnagar town

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Rangareddy: Two more Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Shadnagar town on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases recorded this week to 7.

After five positive cases were recorded in the town earlier this week, tests were conducted on 40 of their primary contacts on Tuesday. Out of those 40, 2 tests resulted in positive on Wednesday. One of the two positive cases reported on Wednesday was the daughter of a person who was tested positive two days ago.

