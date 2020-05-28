Covid-19 positive woman delivers baby at Gandhi Hosptial

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: One more coronavirus positive pregnant woman has given birth to a male child after undergoing caesarean section on Thursday. The doctors at Obstetric and Gyneacology wing of Gandhi Hospital said that the infant baby boy and the mother are in a stable condition. According to Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao, so far four Covid-19 positive pregnant women have successfully undergone deliveries at the hospital.

