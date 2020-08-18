Covid-19 pushes barbers into crisis

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Weekends were when barber shops and hair salons in colonies would turn into beehives of activity, often becoming local news channels on their own, witnessing heated political debates, loud laughter over jokes and much more. Waiting an hour for a haircut was a given. And none of these were boring. That but, was a different world.

Covid-19 has changed everything. These days, even finding one customer has become a task for barbers. A common notion that barber shops aren’t that safe has hit the livelihood of barbers and hairdressers across the city, with most of them finding survival itself a major task, with shop rent, electricity and salary bills starting to pile up high.

As if this is not enough, many men are purchasing trimmers and learning to operate it on their own so that they can avoid salons. Those who used to go to barber shops frequently to trim and shave have stopped completely, while those who want a haircut are either testing their own cutting skills or let the hair grow.

According to barbers, there were customers for a few days when salons resumed operations after the lockdown. However, the recent spike in Covid-19 cases has seen the footfall fall sharply.

Mohammed Monis, owner of Latest Men’s Parlor in Banjara Hills, said that despite using disposable material, masks and sanitisers and taking all precautions, there are not many customers.

“On Sundays, customers used to wait for an hour to get a haircut. Now, we wait hours for them to come,” he said.

Monis, who all the way came from Delhi a few years back, used to have good business until the outbreak of Covid-19. “The impact of the virus has been very hard on barbers, whose livelihoods are dependent only on this profession,” he said.

To instill confidence in customers that it is not risky to visit salons, barbers are going the extra mile in giving proper sanitisation to razors, scissors and combs for every haircut without increasing rates on services.

CLN Gandhi, president of State Nayee Brahmin Welfare Association said it was not easy for every barber to provide disposable covers and use hand gloves at the same old service rates.

“We cannot do our job without touching while shaving and a haircut and the barber will be in close contact with the customer. This is the reason customers are staying away from barbers,” he says.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .