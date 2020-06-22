Covid-19 pushes people to go for health cover

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: With Covid cases increasing, people who were earlier reluctant to buy a health cover, are looking to arm themselves with one. In another trend, people who have an optimal cover are looking to take a super top-up cover, say industry people.

One of the reason for many taking a high cover is the lack of standard pricing across hospitals. While select governments have capped the prices of some procedures, there are a significant number of exclusions including, that is making treating corona an expensive exercise. “Even small organisations have started thinking of giving a good health cover to their employees,” said Vivek Chaturvedi, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Direct Sales, Digit Insurance.

The health insurance premiums in March, which is when many buy the cover or renew the old ones to be eligible for the tax exemptions, have fallen drastically this year as the business has been hit due to the lockdown. “The health insurance industry must have lost about Rs 3,000-4,000 crore premium this March. It sold about 11,200 policies in March, 1.25 lakh in April and 6.91 lakh in May, he said.

While a Rs 5 lakh family floater was amongst the most preferred cover earlier, now many are inclined to take a bigger cover, some even considering a cover of Rs one crore in view of the fear of the coronavirus, he said adding the super top-up covers are also coming handy. Seconding this Amit Chhabra, Health Business Head of Policybazaar.com, an insurance aggregator, said super top-up covers are the best option for the existing policy holders. “A super-top policy for a 35-year-old healthy male could cost about Rs 2,000 for a cover of Rs one crore,” he said.

However, this will come into play once the limit on the existing cover is exhausted. For instance, if the existing plan has a limit of Rs 5 lakh and the hospital is about Rs 9 lakh, the first Rs 5 lakh of the bill will be exhausted from the existing policy and remaining will be from the top-up cover, he explained.

If the bill is below the limit, the top-up will not come into play, he said adding that it will help to the top-up cover from the same players from whom the health insurance is taken. This will particularly avoid the complex transactions if there is no cash-less facility.

“Having a comprehensive cover is a must. Considering the rising medical expenses, a cover between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh is ideal,” he said.

