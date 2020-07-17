Covid-19 puts cops in a touch me not dilemma

By | Published: 12:19 am 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Saying ‘You are under arrest’ is easy, but going through the procedure, of holding a suspect to declare he or she is under arrest as per the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), is turning out to be quite a dicey situation for policemen during the ‘touch-me-not’ environment necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With an increasing number of police personnel testing positive for Covid-19, coupled with a spike in the number of cases in the State, police and Central law enforcement agencies are now cautious and extremely wary while arresting suspects involved in an offence. Suspects have to be arrested to detect a crime and in case, the suspect resists arrest or tries to evade arrest, physical contact becomes inevitable. On the legal side as well, the CrPC stipulates that an arrest is to be made by touching a person and declaring that he or she was under arrest, officials said.

With Covid-19 turning situations quite tricky, police and Central law enforcement agencies are now ensuring that their personnel wear gloves and face masks while arresting suspects or while producing them before court.

In a recently busted drugs racket, officials of the Hyderabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) wore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before inspecting a heavy goods carriage vehicle, in which they later found 356.9 kg of marijuana. Personnel of the elite Task Force Wing in the city are also leaving no stone unturned in according priority to safety as they not only deal with criminals but also have to control protestors during demonstrations in the city.

“As we must rush to the spot including containment areas if we come across any information about criminals, we are strictly following Covid safety norms,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) P Radhakishan Rao.

“We are also ensuring disinfection of our vehicles and our men are wearing masks and regularly using sanitizers,” he said.

