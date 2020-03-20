COVID-19 quarantine wards ready in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud on Friday said quarantine centres were ready in Mahabubnagar to accommodate 2,000 persons coming from abroad to be kept under observation. He said 33 persons were already quarantined in these centres.

Addressing media persons here, he said Telangana was being affected due to COVID-19 because of the State’s international connections and said that because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s proactive decisions, spread of the virus was contained to the minimum.

Assuring that steps were being taken to bring back Indians who have been stranded in Singapore, he said that there was no reason for people to spread rumours about the virus on social media, as serious action would be initiated against those spreading rumours.

He also said that special hoardings needed to be placed in Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Secretaries needed to collect information about any outsiders coming to the village, especially of those returning from abroad.

He stressed that no new wedding bookings were permitted in function halls until March 31 and those bookings made in advance would be allowed to be conducted, that too with not more than 200 guests.

He said that in the interest of public, the State government had also taken a decision to not encourage huge gatherings in religious places and also said people could offer prayers in their homes without going to temples, mosques and churches.

He has also asked the people to cooperate with the authorities in the survey being conducted across the region to know about those who may have come from abroad in recent times and appealed to the people to disclose all the information correctly, so that the deadly virus spreading could be prevented.

