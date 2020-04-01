COVID-19: Rachakonda cops hand over supplies to orphanage

By | Published: 2:39 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat handed over one month’s essential supplies to Anaada Vidyarthi Gruha, an orphanage here on Wednesday. The orphanage has over 100 children as inmates.

The Commissioner, with the help of Rushika Foundation, visited the orphanage in the morning and handed over the essentials to Rajesh, the caretaker of Anaada Vidyarthi Gruha.

