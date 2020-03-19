Covid-19: Rapid response teams deployed in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said rapid response teams were deployed to provide emergency services to people suffering from Covid-19 symptoms. Besides conducting a door-to-door survey with ANMs and ASHA workers, the teams were also deployed to pick up people showing the symptoms and shift them to isolation wards, he said at a review meeting with Health Department officials at the DMHO office here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, people in the district were panicking after eight Indonesians, who stayed in a mosque near the Colletorate, tested positive for coronavirus. Officials identified all the areas where the foreigners went and the persons they met during their 48-hour stay in the town.

Assuring the people that there was no need to worry, Kamalakar said those living in 3-km radius of the Collectorate were screened. He asked the people to cooperate with the district administration by not stepping out of their homes for four days.

Apart from 20 beds in the isolation ward and 10 in the ICU at the district headquarters hospital, 50 beds each in Prathima and Chelmeda Ananda Rao teaching hospitals were arranged for corona patients. Based on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, Kamalakar rushed to Karimnagar on Wednesday evening to monitor the situation.

People should avoid attending functions and mass gatherings, he said, adding that it was necessary to save Telangana from the virus. So far, 13 Covid-19 cases were reported in the State, of which eight were detected on Wednesday alone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter