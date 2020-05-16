Covid-19: Reagene Innovations collaborates with TechM and INDRAS

By | Published: 2:09 pm 2:14 pm

Hyderabad: Reagene Innovations incubated at ASPIRE-BioNEST of University of Hyderabad (UoH) along with INDRAS Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad is collaborating with Tech Mahindra, to identify FDA approved drugs which can be redeployed as therapeutics for the Covid-19.

The collaboration will use both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and rational computational approaches for identifying approved existing drugs validated using biological and pharmacological methods.

The UoH on Saturday said the objective of the collaboration is to stop the entry of the virus into lung airway epithelial cells. The choice of this strategy is important because of the high transmission rate of the Covid-19 is attributed in part to tight attachment of the virus that facilitates its entry into lung cells. Once the virus is stopped from entering the cells, it is rendered harmless.

Reagene Innovations will create a human vascular lung model to study the Covid-19 using 3D bioprinting technique. This new technique is being used to create human organs and tissues.

Dr. Ratnakar Palakodeti, Vice President of Life Sciences vertical of Tech Mahindra said “the collaboration will bring valuable findings in therapeutic interventions through a faster route than conventional drug discovery as well as add invaluable intellectual property”.

In addition, the collaboration will use the rational in silico scientific expertise of INDRAS in identifying the most suitable drugs which could be repurposed against Covid-19.

“ASPIRE BioNEST incubation centre, established jointly by UoH and BIRAC of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India is hosting over 20 startups and some of them are engaged in developing diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutic molecules for the Covid-19,” said Prof. Reddanna, project coordinator of ASPIRE BioNEST incubation centre.

