Covid-19: Residential Welfare Associations must turn gatekeepers

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The upsurge in cases of Covid-19 in almost all the major metropolitan cities including Hyderabad has led to a situation where it has become vital for families and individuals to take precautions in every aspect of life, which also includes taking necessary measures aimed at breaking the transmission chain of the virus in places where they reside.

In this context, gated communities are quite vulnerable and provide ideal conditions for the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 to proliferate quickly within a few days. Gated communities usually receive a lot of visitors from outside and there is always a possibility of infection seeping into the community.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), in a recent document that outlined preventive measures for gated communities and complexes, and said the Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) have potential to play active role in creating awareness about Covid, introduce simple preventive measures, encourage early reporting and inform community about myths and stigma often encountered by patients, healthcare or other frontline workers.

What happens when a gated community is in containment zone?

The MOHFW has recommended that gated communities must fully cooperate with local health authorities in rolling out the containment plan. Instead of getting bogged down by stigma, associations must facilitate house-to-house search by healthcare workers, facilitate identification of the elderly, pregnant women, children, persons with co-morbid conditions.

‘Ensure that all the residents in the community remain indoors and should come out only for essential requirements. The RWAs and societies should provide volunteers to support residents for maintaining essential services,’ the MOHFW advised.

Exclusive provisions must be made through display of posters, standees, audio-video media on preventive measures about Covid with clear messages on symptoms, need for early reporting and sanitising. The members of gated communities must ensure there is provision for hand sanitisers and thermal scanners at all the entry points and in work areas.

Mandatory specific precautions

1. Cancel all large gatherings, functions, prayer meetings etc

2. Ensure social distancing is followed within the gated community in all aspects

3. Restrict number of people in elevators and maintain distancing

4. Frequent sanitisation of the door handles, benches, elevators buttons, electric switches etc

5. Ensure regular supply of sanitisers, soap and running water in common areas

6. Temperature in ACs should range from 24 to 30 degree Celsius

7. Humidity in ACs should be in range of 40 per cent to 70 per cent

8. Elderly, children, pregnant women, persons with co-morbid conditions must remain indoors

9. Thermal screening of all visitors/staff at entry points

10. Only asymptomatic individuals should be allowed to enter premises

11. Vendors, household helps, car cleaners, delivery personnel should be screened

