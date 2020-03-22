COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in many States

By | Published: 12:32 am

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday with 65 persons testing positive as several States went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, imposing restrictions on people’s movement and gatherings besides announcing a slew of precautionary measures. The country is also set to observe a janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for social distancing, asking people, barring those in essential services, not to get out of their homes. The Health Ministry said the total number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 283, with 65 fresh cases reported, the highest in a day. The total figure includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. Several States also reported fresh cases though these numbers were not immediately taken into account by the health ministry.

A number of States and union territories announced measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The Delhi government said the novel coronavirus was causing terrible financial stress to the poor and announced that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50 per cent extra for next month. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pension for widows, differently-abled and elderly will be doubled for this month.

Urging people to stay indoors, Kejriwal said the government has not imposed a lockdown in Delhi for now, but would have to do it if the need arises in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Chhattisgarh government ordered closure of all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, till March 31. In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a “near total” shutdown in five districts and eight other prominent towns for a week from Sunday morning. These districts and towns were identified as over 3,000 residents have returned to these places from abroad in the past few days. The Goa government imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the State to prohibit large gatherings.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the state government has also issued an order banning inter-state transport, except for the supply of essential commodities, from Saturday night onwards. Goa shares borders with Maharashtra and Karnataka, where several people have tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Private events, including weddings, have also been banned in Goa till further orders.The State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh announced that municipal and panchayat elections slated to be held in April-May have been temporarily put on hold.

The Nashik administration in Maharashtra banned the sale of liquor from Saturday till further orders in the district invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. The order to close bars, including those located in five star hotels and resorts, and liquor shops was issued by Collector Suraj Mandhare.

The Akola district administration ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed. The move is similar to the sectoral shutdown put in place in Maharashtra’s major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur. In West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government ordered all restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs, amusement parks, museums and zoos to remain shut till March 31.

The order, which aims to prevent all non-essential social gatherings, comes into effect on Sunday morning. The directive also applies to massage parlours and hookah bars, an official said, adding that strict action would be taken in case of any violation. The Jammu and Kashmir administration said all its employees with foreign travel history along with their relatives would have to go for quarantine before resuming their duties.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.