COVID-19: RPO reduces appointments for application submission

By | Published: 5:46 pm

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to mitigate spread of coronavirus, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) here on Saturday announced 50 per cent reduction in appointments for submission for applications at all the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) from March 23.

A request was made to applicants to visit PSKs and POPSKs only if they require urgent passport services. They can reschedule their appointment to any date on or after April 7. Restrictions on number of times an appointment can be rescheduled have been relaxed.

One can reschedule his or her appointment multiple times without paying any extra fee or visiting the RPO main office in Secunderabad. Unless essential, people, who recently returned from abroad, should avoid visiting PSKs and POPSKs till April 7.

Applicants with fever, cough and other flu like symptoms should avoid visiting PSKs and POPSKs. As aged persons and children are more vulnerable, their appointments should be deferred till April 7. General enquiries and routine cases will not be entertained at the main office.

Applicants, who need to visit PSKs and POPSKs, are strictly advised to follow personal protection measures and rub their hands with sanitisers before entering the premises. Arrangements for hand wash and sanitisers have been made in all centres.

Officials said these measures were temporary and will be reviewed after two weeks. For urgent queries, one can call RPO control room: 040-27716199 or send mail to [email protected]

