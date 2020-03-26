COVID-19: Rs 50,000 fine for villagers if found talking to NRIs in Nizamabad

By | Published: 1:37 am

Nizamabad: Elders of Mothe village have devised a novel and effective way to ensure that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who have returned to the village from the Gulf countries practice home quanrantine.

To dissuade villagers from interacting with the NRIs, the Village Development Committee (VDC) has decided to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 on those talking to the NRIs. The VDC took the decision in the wake of several NRIs arriving from the Gulf countries and shockingly not following self-quarantine despite clear instructions from the authorities to do so. The committee thought the best way to see that the self-quarantine rules were followed by the NRIs was to penalise the villagers Rs 50,000, thus forcing them to stay away from the visitors.

The VDC members on Wednesday announced that NRIs should stay put at their houses and follow self-quarantine methods. By doing so the VDC members said no one was ready to talk to the NRIs and at the same time the NRIs also followed self-quarantine strictly.

Ganga Reddy, a resident of Mothe said this was the right decision to keep the villagers safe from coronavirus.

Passports taken away

In another development, officials from Indalwai mandal in the district were taking away passports from NRIs who had arrived from various countries to ensure that they complete the 14-day mandatory quanrantine. The NRIs were also told that in case of violation, their passports would be seized.

The officials led by local tahsildar Ramesh and comprising the MPDO and the SI were approaching the NRIs urging them to follow the rules, warning them that the passports would be seized if they roam around in the village. The local ASHA workers and revenue staff were also keeping an eye on the NRIs.

Two detained, shifted to isolation ward

Karimnagar: The police on Wednesday detained a Malaysia returnee and his relative and shifted them to an isolation ward.

A native of Mukarampura in town, Sybaz Khan was advised home quarantine as returned from Malaysia on March 14. However, he had gone to Manakondur to attend a function at his relative Zamaj Khan’s house on March 22 and did not return.

When officials contacted him over phone, he misguided them stating that he was in Mukarampura. Officials, who grew suspicious, went to his house and did not find him there. As he failed to return to Karimnagar despite repeated calls, the police on Wednesday went to Manakondur and shifted Sybaz and Zamaj to the isolation ward.

