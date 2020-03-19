COVID-19: RTA takes measures to contain spread in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:11 pm 9:12 pm

Mancherial: Erstwhile Adilabad district Transport department Deputy Commissioner Puppala Srinivas said that precautionary steps were taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at the offices of road transport authority. He was joined by Mancherial Road Transport Officer L Kishtaiah.

Srinivas stated that sanitisers were kept at the offices of the road transport authority and token system was introduced in place of online booking of slots as part of the preventive measures. Applicants of various transactions are requested to maintain a distance of a meter when standing in a queue in the offices of the authority in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

The deputy commissioner further said that registration of BS-IV two wheelers, cars, cars and other commercial vehicles would be done till March 20 as the deadline for selling the vehicles was March 31 as per ruling of Supreme Court. The staffers of the offices would be dedicated for carrying the registrations and other transactions were suspended till March 26.

The head of erstwhile Adilabad transport department informed that over 1,500 BS-IV vehicles were registered till date and around 3,500 vehicles were yet to be enrolled in the district. He suggested the owners to register their vehicles at the earliest for avoiding penalty. He added that the vehicles would be registered on the names of legal heirs in case of deaths of owners if they produce death certificate and an affidavit.

Motor Vehicle Inspector G Vivekananda Reddy and other officials were present.

