COVID-19: Rumours put pressure on bank resources

Hyderabad: Rumours of direct benefit transfer given to PMJDY accounts getting returned to Government if the beneficiaries did not withdraw during the lockdown period is putting additional pressure on the banks’ IT resources and personnel.

On the otherhand, banks and their affiliates have been allaying the fears of money getting returned if they did not withdraw during the lockdown period.

The Finance Ministry on Thursday had said Rs 500 has been deposited in PMJDY accounts held by women for April and Rs 1,000 more will be given over the next two months in equal installments.

According to information, there are about 20.6 crore women beneficiaries under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana. In all, the total number of beneficiaries including in rural, semi-urban, urban and metro branches stands at 38.08 crore. The deposits in all these accounts as of April 1, 2020 stood at Rs 1.19 lakh crore. As many as Rupay debit cards have been issued to the beneficiaries.

OP Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle, quashed these rumours being circulated on the social media platforms. He assured the customers that the money will be safe in their bank accounts even if the beneficiaries did not withdraw the funds immediately.

He advised the customers not to panic and requested only those who are in emergency to withdraw money from bank branches or customer service points (CSPs) for meeting essential needs. He reiterated that the customers can withdraw money from their accounts even after the lockdown is lifted.

The problem is more acute in rural areas.

According to Biswajeet Sinha, Senior Divisional Head, Fino Payments Bank, which provides banking services through local kirana stores, medical stores, BPCL outlets and others, an increasing number of people are visiting the merchants for balance enquiry.

“People are getting worried due to the rumours of monies getting returned. We are assuring that no such thing will happen,” he said.

It has about 9,000 merchants or touch-points in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and a significant number of them are not involved in banking transactions due to reduced cashflow on account of lockdown. With direct benefit transfer happening now, some of the activity is coming back. However, the rumours are putting pressure the digital infrastructure as well as on the personnel handling the request, said Sinha.

