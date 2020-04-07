COVID-19 scare: 24/7 telemedicine facility for pets launched

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Chennai: A 24/7 telemedicine facility for pets was launched here on Tuesday, in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

Sanchu Animal Hospital, promoted by noted industrialist CK Ranganathan, rolled out the facility.

As per the initiative, real-time video consultation would be made for pets with specialised veterinarians, a press release said.

Some of the services available are avian, nutrition, dermatology, among others. The facility would also provide second opinion to pet owners.

“…the COVID19 environment has challenged us to rethink how we can stay committed and continue to deliver an exceptional-level of care to pets,” Sanchu Animal Hospital founder CK Ranganathan said.

“The 24/7 telemedicine is being launched with a passion to create easily accessible healthcare service for the pet owners,” he said.

The pet owners are also encouraged to visit telemed.sanchuanimalhospital.com to avail themselves of the service.