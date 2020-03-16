COVID-19 scare: Check posts on Telangana-Maharashtra border

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Adilabad: Special check posts were created on borders of Telangana and Maharashtra for preventing entry of corona suspected patients on Monday. A decision to this effect was taken by the State government.

The check posts were set up at Bhoraj in Jainath mandal of Adilabad district, Sirpur (T), Wankidi and Kaghaznagar belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Vehicles were being checked by personnel before entering Telangana. The move would control the spread of virus in the State, which shares its borders with Maharashtra that registered the highest number of cases, an official said.

Meanwhile, policemen working in these mandals created awareness among motorists on containing the virus at the check posts. They explained how it could be prevented and usage of masks for checking the virus. They suggested that the motorists travel only if it was necessary and to avoid journeys in the wake of the pandemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .