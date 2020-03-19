COVID-19 Scare: Indian govt suspends landing of all int’l flights from March 22

By | Published: 6:13 pm

New Delhi: Amid the growing number of positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country, the government on Thursday said that no international flight will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week.

It also asked the state governments to issue appropriate directions to all citizens above 65 years of age to remain at home.

The government said in a statement, “No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week.”

The steps came after India recorded 173 active Covid-19 cases till 5 p.m. on Thursday, including 25 foreign national, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Four people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far — one each in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab.

The statement further said that the state governments will issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 years of age (other than for medical assistance), except for public representative, government servants and medical professionals, are advised to remain at home.

The government also said that all children below 10 years of age should be advised to stay at home and not venture out.

“Railways and civil aviation authorities shall suspend all concessional travel, except for students, patients and disabled persons,” it said.

The government further said that the states are being requested to enforce work from home for private sector employees except those working in emergency or essential services.

The government also said that all Group B and Group C Central government employees will be asked to attend office on alternate weeks besides suggesting staggered timings for all the employees.

