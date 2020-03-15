Covid-19 scare: It’s pack-up for film, TV shootings

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Mumbai: To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, film bodies such as Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) on Sunday decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold from March 19 to March 31.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC).

“Important bodies of the film and entertainment industry met to deal with the issue of coronavirus. After a lot of discussion, we came to this conclusion that from this coming Thursday, all shootings will stop till March 31. After that, we will take a call,” Ashoke Pandit, president of IFTDA, said. “We have given a gap till Thursday so that people get ready accordingly, pack up and return from outstation. All our sets, despite not being used, will be sanitised, cleaned. Wages of the workers will be affected so we decided that they will be taken care of by all the producers associations and federations,” he said.

JD Majethia, chairman, TV wing, IFTPC, said they were in talks with broadcasters and all were sensitive in dealing with the pandemic. “We put up posters to spread awareness, provided masks and even gave the option of paid leave for anyone who feels sick. There will be losses, but we all stand united… All the broadcasters are very sensitive. It’s their call what they want to air ahead, but they have time to finish their work till Wednesday,” he said. The pandemic led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews and shooting schedules.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .