Covid-19 scare: Let life go on, says KCR

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Refusing to impose a ban on labour that gather in large numbers to work in construction and other industries which might help transmission of Covid 19, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that his government’s intention was not to create panic and also not hurt the livelihood of workers.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting on Covid 19 at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the government was also not considering imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the State either. “It is advised that people must not gather in large numbers. Avoid crowded places, maintain self-hygiene and also distance from others,” he said.

While urging people not to panic, he said the government was against banning activity in agricultural market yards as produce like pulses is arriving at the markets yards now. “Let life go on. We will not stop public transportation like TSRTC buses or the Metro. We are taking precautions, it is ‘Srirama Raksha’ protecting us. We will review the situation from time to time and take decisions,” he said

Warning traders and owners of big supermarket chains not to resort to hoarding or black marketing, the Chief Minister said the administration will ensure that all shops are open and fully stocked. “However, we urge them to see that there are no long lines or crowd in their shops. We will not close down any shop,” he said.

