COVID-19 scare: Officials told to maintain hygiene in Telangana markets

Published: 12:18 am 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Monday directed officials concerned to maintain hygiene and sanitise all markets in the State on a daily basis to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Since the markets see huge movement of people including traders, farmers, labourers and also people, he asked the officials to make frequent announcements over the public address systems on precautions needed to be taken by individuals to contain spread of the pandemic.

The Minister wanted the officials to remain alert in Rythu Bazaars at Gaddiannaram, Bowenpally, Malakpet, Gudimalkapur, Miryalayaguda, Enumamula, Khammam, Jammikunta, Gajwel, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Adilabad and other major markets. He asked them to make soap and water available for farmers and labourers who arrive at the markets in the wee hours, and ensure that hygiene is maintained. He instructed that symptomatic cases should be referred to the government hospital immediately for necessary action.

