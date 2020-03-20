COVID-19 scare: RGIA sees drop in passengers

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 virus scare has cast a shadow on the arrival and departure of passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here. Sources at RGIA said there was a considerable drop like other Indian airports but the quantum was yet to be derived. The airlines were yet to submit the data, they said.

On an average, 55,000 passengers, both international and domestic, transit through the RGIA every day. But the situation has now changed owing to the impact of the coronavirus with most passengers dropping their travel plans within the country or going abroad or returning to India.

The virus scare has largely affected the passengers who planned to visit their favourite destination in India or abroad to enjoy the summer vacation. According to the Association of Private Airport Operators, the Asia-Pacific region was suffering the highest impact, with passenger traffic volumes down by 24 per cent for the first quarter of 2020, compared to forecast traffic levels without Covid-19.

On the other hand, a majority of the European carriers also cancelled services following restrictions imposed by the government. The airlines were also cancelling the services, a measure taken to save the operational expense in response to muted passenger demand. Travel Agents Association of India- Hyderabad chapter chairman Nagesh Pampati said the sector had registered 80 per cent dip because of the virus scare.

With respect to refund of ticket fare to the passenger, he said a few airlines were facilitating the passenger concerned to utilize the same fare within six months during the current financial year and can book a ticket in advance.

But most passengers are demanding the airlines to refund the amount after cancellation of a ticket. “We cannot travel and risk our lives when the entire world is under the scare of virus,” said a passenger, Srilakshmi Kodukula, who planned a week-long trip to Sri Lanka from March 15.

The airlines are giving the credit note asking the passengers to confirm the next booking date in advance. “How is it possible to confirm the date of booking when we are not sure of getting leave from our office?” she asked.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .