COVID-19 scare: SCR pulls out all stops

Published: 12:10 am 12:19 am

Hyderabad: In tune with the pro-active approach of the Ministry of Railways to combat the spread of coronavirus, the South Central Railway (SCR) has further braced to initiate various measures in the direction, keeping the interests of rail users foremost.

According to Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, quarantine facilities were set up with 1,019 beds at 27 locations across all the six divisions of the zone, including Secunderabad and Hyderabad. Comprehensive cleaning of coaches, including toilets and pantry cars, and proper disinfection at prescribed frequencies was initiated. Availability of liquid soaps and water in toilets of coaches and pantry cars was being ensured.

On Board House Keeping (OBHS) staff were instructed to take up regular and proper cleaning of coach interiors, including doors, latches, taps and handles etc. Premises of stations including waiting halls, seating, grab rails, hand rests, toilets, water troughs and other areas which are susceptible to the spread of virus were being cleaned at regular intervals. Coaches were being cleaned at Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta and Guntakal, which are designated as clean stations.

All curtains were removed from AC coaches, while minimum temperature was being set around 25 degrees. The officials also stopped issuing blankets in all AC 2-tier and 3-tier coaches. However, some washed blankets are made available to meet any kind of emergency.

For passengers travelling in first AC, blankets with freshly washed covers are provided on demand and some additional bed-sheets are kept for exigencies. In addition, banners and posters are in place at conspicuous locations regarding the precautions to be taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

