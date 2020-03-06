COVID-19 scare: Telangana village to shun Holi celebrations﻿

By | Published: 10:00 am

Medak: Drawing an inspiration from President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VIPs decision to refrain from celebrating Holi festival this year to contain the spread of coronavirus, a village in Medak district has also passed a resolution unanimously deciding to stay away from the Holi celebrations this year.

The villagers under the leadership of Sarpanch Satyanarayana and MPP Jangam Srinivas have gathered at Lord Rama Temple and unanimously decided to stay away from the Holi celebrations. They have also posted the messages in WhatsApp group also got positive response from all sections of people. The elders of the village decided to sensitise the people on the need to keep away from Holi celebrations this year.

