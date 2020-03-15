COVID-19 scare: Weddings become low key affair in Palamuru

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Wanaparthy: People seem to be adhering to the directives given by the State government regarding keeping weddings a low-key affair with limited guests at the ceremonies in function halls.

There were many weddings on Saturday and Sunday across Palamuru region and especially after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to not allow any more wedding bookings in function halls after March 31 and to not allow more than 200 guests in already booked wedding ceremonies in function halls, people did get alerted. On Sunday, many families chose to celebrate their weddings in their villages and even in function halls; crowd was lesser in numbers as compared to the regular crowd. However, people were seen on roads being ferried in lorries, autos and DCMs to weddings and buses were seen crowded with people on Sunday due to the wedding ceremonies.

Chicken sales slightly improved on Sunday due to weddings. Moinuddin, a chicken vendor in Kothakota, whose shop had seen no business for the past few days, had sold 1.5 quintal chicken meat on Sunday alone, thanks to wedding orders.

Poultry businessmen say that the adult hens are already going out-of-stock because most of them have reached the end of their life cycle. Though they have suffered heavy losses due to Covid-19 and bird flu fears, they are optimistic that in the summer the rate would almost double to around Rs 300 per kg, as hens would be much younger in summer and demand would be pretty high then.

While mutton meat sales have been steady, many people were seen at places where fish is sold on Sundays, which can be seen as a shift from chicken and mutton to fish. As summer is the season for fish catching in all irrigation tanks where water is expected to go dry, demand for fish seems to be on the rise in the coming days.

