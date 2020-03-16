COVID-19 scare: Wonderla shut down till March 21

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 outbreak in the State, Wonderla Amusement Park in city has decided to temporarily shut operations till March 21.

The decision was taken by the Wonderla management in accordance with the safety and precautionary instructions outlined by the State government to prevent and contain the spread of the virus.

